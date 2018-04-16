Brandon Dorlus, one of the school's top prospects who has a massive offer list, was not part of that trip.

Over the summer a number of football players and student-athletes from Deerfield Beach, Fla., visited Kentucky as part of a bus tour that allowed the prospects to camp at Kentucky and other schools.

Thus, Dorlus' trip to Kentucky for Friday's spring game was a big deal for the Wildcats. It was the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end's first taste of life in Lexington and Mark Stoops' staff, as well as some other South Florida natives, made the trip a good one.

"I liked the facilities and the coaching staff and everything," Dorlus told Cats Illustrated after his trip to Kentucky had concluded this weekend. "They showed a lot of love to me when I was up there.

"I talked to Coach (Eddie) Gran and the outside linebackers coach (Brad White)," he said. "What they like me for, I'm mostly going to come off the edge as kind of a five."

Dorlus has offers from Auburn, Clemson, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, NC State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee and Utah, among others. So there's plenty of competition for his commitment.

While Dorlus is still keeping an open mind, he at least knows that he's got serious interest in Kentucky.

"It would be very high," Dorlus said of his interest in Kentucky. "I'm still looking at other schools, but they're definitely a school I'm considering."

Dorlus said he's friends with 2018 defensive back signee and early enrollee Stanley Garner as well as 2017 signee and redshirt freshman Jordan Wright. He's also friends with Deerfield Beach's Ashtan Pierre, a 2018 signee who has not enrolled at Kentucky, but was also at UK over the weekend. While visiting, Dorlus had a chance to spend time with all three.

He visited Tennessee and Louisville on his trip north as well.