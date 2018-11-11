Fresh off that 71-59 victory against Southern Illinois the Kentucky men's basketball team is poised to host North Dakota (2-0) on Wednesday night (9 p.m. ET) in Rupp Arena.

While it might not be wise to read too much into the Fighting Hawks' 104-48 win against Northland or their 63-60 victory over Milwaukee, we do have plenty of ways of shedding light on the kind of game fans might see play out.

For an in-depth reference on Kentucky after the SIU game be sure to read "Inside the Win".

North Dakota Players to Watch

North Dakota's offense has been a balanced attack with five players scoring in double figures on average: Cortez Seales (14.0), Elijah Hazekamp (14.0), Aanen Moody (12.5), Ethan Igbanugo (12.0) and Conner Avants (11.5).

The Fighting Hawks don't have one player they run the offense through as a primary distributor and the team's ball movement overall has accounted for much of their scoring, a lot of it in transition.

Moody is the team's primary three-point gunner and is already 7/17 from beyond the arc through two games. Igbanugo has not missed (4/4) from three-point range. Overall the Hawks are 19/47 from three-point range. Kentucky has been more reluctant to launch from deep, and less successful.

Avants and Walter are North Dakota's top two rebounders but they have not hit the offensive glass very hard. What those two have done well is finish inside.

Kentucky Players to Watch

1. Can Nick Richards build on his bounceback performance against SIU, when he finished with 19 rebounds?

2. Immanuel Quickley provided improved point guard play as one of the Cats' top offensive performers against SIU. Can he make it two games in a row?

3. What's happened to P.J. Washington? Is it too early to worry or even ask the question? Through two games his struggles have been severe.

4. Is Tyler Herro's issue confidence-related? Or is he just a more streaky shooter than we assumed? Kentucky needs the freshman to get on track to start to improve their overall offensive efficiency.