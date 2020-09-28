Deep Dive: UK-Auburn Analytics
Before Cats Illustrated turns its focus more fully to Kentucky's Week 2 matchup with Ole Miss we're pausing to dig more into the data from its Week 1 loss against Auburn.Here's more of what happene...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news