Decision Preview: Richie Leonard
Kentucky has landed two commitments this week. One from Ohio wide receiver Kalil Branham, the other from Rivals100 defensive end Samuel Anaele.In recent years there have been plenty of prospect dec...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news