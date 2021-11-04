Decision Preview: OL Grayson Morgan
On Friday one of Kentucky's top offensive line targets from the 2022 class will announce his college decision. Sooner, another decision comes down.On Nov. 11 four-star Rivals250 offensive tackle Aa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news