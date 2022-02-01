Decision Preview: Noah Matthews
Greenwood (Del.) Woodbridge defensive lineman Noah Matthews took his official visit to Kentucky over the weekend and the timing of that trip was not lost to most observers. Every year, colleges com...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news