Decision Preview: Khyree Jackson
Over the weekend one of Kentucky's top junior college targets announced his finalists and a timetable. Here's what you need to know.Khyree Jackson is a 6'3, 195-pound cornerback from East Mississip...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news