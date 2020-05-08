DECISION PREVIEW: Four-star WR Dekel Crowdus
This coming Sunday is decision day for local wide receiver and four-star prospect Dekel Crowdus of Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass.Cats Illustrated previews that decision below.When: Crowdus pla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news