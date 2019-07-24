Decision Preview: Carrington Valentine
Over the weekend Cats Illustrated reported that three-star cornerback Carrington Valentine could be making a decision on Wednesday.Turns out, that will be happening.The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news