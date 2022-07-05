Decision Preview: 4-Star DB Avery Stuart
Cats Illustrated shines its spotlight on four-star Alabama cornerback Avery Stuart, with the highly-regarded defensive back set to announce his college destination on Wednesday.Stewart is a 6'2, 18...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news