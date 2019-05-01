The long recruitment of four-star quarterback Beau Allen appears to be winding down.

Lexington Catholic's pro-style signal caller will announce his college decision this coming Monday, May 6th, at 3:30 pm. It will be held at Lexington Catholic.

Allen took his official visit to Kentucky over the weekend. Two of the other four players who also officially visited that weekend - offensive lineman John Young and defensive back Andru Phillips - have already committed to the Wildcats.

If Allen were to commit to Kentucky he would become UK's highest-ranked quarterback commitment since Jarren Williams, although UK's last two four-star quarterback commits - Williams and Mac Jones - ultimately decommitted and signed with other schools.

Allen told Cats Illustrated early this week that once he makes his college decision he will not visit other schools that he isn't committed to.

Aside from Kentucky the only other school Allen has officially visited is Washington State.