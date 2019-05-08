Four-star North Hollywood, Calif., small forward Johnny Juzang has been linked to Kentucky frequently in recent weeks and while speculation had a decision coming soon, now we know what the nation's No. 34 prospect's plans are.

On Wednesday, Juzang announced on social media that he will announce his college destination on Friday of this week.

His four finalists are Oregon, Kansas, Kentucky and Virginia, although there is an emerging consensus that the Wildcats and Wahoos appear to be the leading contenders.

Read David Sisk's collaboration with Brad Franklin of CavsCorner.com to learn about the UK vs UVA dynamics in Juzang's recruitment.

John Calipari already has a quality team on paper assuming EJ Montgomery and also Nick Richards return, as expected. But with the potential addition of Juzang and the recent scuttlebutt that has Kentucky trending with the nation's No. 1 power forward, Jaden McDaniels, the Wildcats could be close to putting together another elite roster.