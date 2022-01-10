DeAndre Square returning to Cats as "super senior"

Kentucky will be putting some familiar names on the field at linebacker in 2022.

DeAndre Square announced Monday that he will return to the Wildcats for a "super senior" season, joining fellow seniors Jacquez Jones and Jordan Wright. UK's fourth starter in the unit, J.J. Weaver, will also be back as a junior, giving the Cats one of the most experienced groups of linebackers they've fielded in recent memory.

"I have unfinished business here at the University of Kentucky, and I'm excited to announce my return," Square said via his Twitter social media account. "I have a burning desire to win something big and truly change this program forever."

Square recorded 80 tackles this season, including 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble. The Detroit native had the game-clinching interception against Iowa to seal the Cats' Citrus Bowl win on New Year's Day in Orlando.

The two-time team captain has 244 career tackles in his UK career and could join the Cats' 300-tackle club next season. Mike Edwards (2015-18) was the most recent addition to the 19-man club.



