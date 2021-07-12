DeAndre Square partnering with Cats Illustrated during 2021 season

College sports as we know it are changing and Cats Illustrated is a part of that process of change.

Cats Illustrated is partnering with Kentucky senior starting linebacker DeAndre Square for the 2021 college football season in an arrangement that will improve the way UK fans get coverage.

Our exclusive arrangement — The DeAndre Square Show, Pres. by Cats Illustrated — will run from the start of fall camp through the end of the 2021 college football season.

Square will share stories from the road, experiences on the field, preview games, and break down the action. Fans will have the opportunity to have their questions answered and we'll peel back the curtain with the help of one of the SEC's top linebackers.

Over the past three years Square has become one of the faces of Kentucky football and he is expected to be a team leader in the middle of the defense, with hopes high for the program going into the 2021 campaign.

One of the top prospects in Michigan as a high schooler several years ago, Square has played alongside the likes of first round picks Josh Allen and Jamin Davis as a key contributor and starter in some of the best defenses in Kentucky history.

He was a team captain as a junior and has started 22 games during his Kentucky career.

He had 60 tackles and four quarterback hurries last season, one year removed from finishing second on the team in tackles as a sophomore.