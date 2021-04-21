De'Vion Harmon is looking for an opportunity
As we roll into the latter stage of April the recruiting carousel has picked up steam, particularly via the transfer portal. Kentucky has reached out to a number of backcourt talents in the past fe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news