Defensive back Tobias Gilliam would have been a redshirt sophomore if he had decided to stick around for Kentucky's 2018 season, but the former prospect from Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne has announced his plans to transfer from the UK program.

In a message posted to Twitter, Gilliam wrote: "First off I wanna thank the University of Kentucky for allowing me to attend the university to pursue my degree and keep playing the sport I love. I want to thank the coaching staff for guiding me and helping me grow on and off the field. I want to thank all the academic staff for always being there to guide and mentor me as well. To the fans, you all have been great and I'm happy I got to be a part of the Big Blue Nation. Last but not least to my teammates thank y'all for taking me in and becoming family I will never forget my memories with y'all boys. I will be transferring from the University of Kentucky and start over somewhere new."

Gilliam was a three-star prospect coming out of high school two recruiting classes ago and was a special teams contributor for Kentucky in 2017.