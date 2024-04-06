UK cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Chris Collins has made it clear that he's serious about Kaleb Lanier as a recruiting target.

Collins has been by Decatur, Ga., where Lanier attends school, and not just once. For his part, Lanier has been to Kentucky three times now, with his most recent trip coming this weekend.

"This was my third time today," the 6'0, 180-pound defensive back told Cats Illustrated as he was back en route to the Peach State. "I had been for a gameday visit and I attended a junior day this year."

This trip was about meeting with the coaches and watching spring practice.

"We talked with the coaches throughout," Lanier said. "We had a presentation about Kentucky's development as a program and we got a tour around the facilities."

Lanier said there were probably four or five players in the defensive backs group among the recruits. So he had plenty of time to speak with Collins and he also heard from head coach Mark Stoops, who expressed he was pleased that Lanier had made the trip again.

The relationship with Collins is an important part of Lanier's connection to Kentucky.

"I've been to Kentucky three times now and I've talked with him up there. I've known Coach Collins and we've been building this relationship since the first day you could talk to 2025s. So I've been knowing him for a good minute."

Lanier has also visited Clemson and Indiana this spring. He told CI that he will be at Georgia Tech on Monday.

The last time Lanier spoke with Cats Illustrated, in February, he indicated that UK and Georgia Tech were two schools that were recruiting him hard.

So what do coaches like about Lanier?

"They're impressed with my ball skills and my ability to move around in the secondary, and play all the positions back there. They like my length and how I can cover whomever, bigger guys, and I can run and cover some of the faster guys."

Lanier said he has scheduled official visits to Duke (June 14) and Indiana (June 21). He plans to set up other officials as well.