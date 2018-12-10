Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-10 08:11:43 -0600') }} football Edit

DB Clemmons explains where things stand after UK official

Womld1jsrmswxcx8hf1q
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Hutchinson C.C. defensive back Kelvin Clemmons took his official visit to Kentucky over the weekend and Cats Illustrated touched base with the 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect to find out where everyth...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}