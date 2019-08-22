Dawson Garcia and UK still consistently talking
As we enter the latter portion of August and football season is upon us, we have a pretty good idea of where Kentucky basketball recruiting stands. Just about any fan can tell you who holds offers ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news