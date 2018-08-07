Davoan Hawkins hasn't made any bold predictions about how much he will play as a freshman. He hasn't laid out any specific goals for himself, at least not publicly.

But the freshman from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna is making one proclamation, and it doesn't seem to come with any hesitation.

Take it to the bank, he's thinking.

Hawkins promises to play the game as hard as he possibly can. He might not be able to control outcomes, for the team or for himself as an individual player. But he plans to bring a level of emotional leadership and a motor that will make it hard not to thrive.

That's how he was known in high school and that's what Hawkins wants to bring to UK.

"The way how I play," Hawkins told Cats Illustrated, "is I go to the last whistle. No matter what, I will not let my team leave the game without knowing we actually did something. I will not let our team leave the field without letting our opponent know that's the kind of team they played against. That' what kind of player I am.

"At the end of the game, they're going to know who Davoan Hawkins is," he said.

