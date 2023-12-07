Kentucky will have some additional firepower it wasn't counting on for the Gator Bowl matchup with Clemson.

Senior running back Ray Davis, who announced last week that he was declaring for the NFL Draft and would opt out of UK's bowl game, posted a video on his "X" account Thursday night stating he would play one more game with the Wildcats.

"SEE YA'LL DECEMBER 29th," the video concluded, marking the date of the Cats' matchup with the Tigers in Jacksonville.

It was a move reminiscent of former UK standouts like Josh Allen, Benny Snell, Lynn Bowden Jr., and Mike Edwards electing to play one more game with their teammates before entering the draft.

Davis, who transferred to Kentucky from Vanderbilt this spring, rushed for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 29 passes for 317 yards and seven scores this season. In doing so, he broke the single-season school record for touchdowns with 20.

He is believed to be the only running back in D1 history to rush for 1,000 yards at three different schools (UK, Vanderbilt, and Temple).

Another big highlight of the 2023 season for Davis was a 26-carry, 280-yard rushing performance and four touchdowns in Kentucky's 33-14 blowout of Florida on Sept. 30 at Kroger Field. It was the third-most rushing yards in program history and the second-highest figure ever against the Gators.

It's a big boost to the UK offense in the Gator Bowl. Davis averaged 5.7 yards per carry this season. The Cats will be challenged by a Clemson defense that ranked 27th nationally against the run at 116.5 yards per game and 3.75 yards per carry.