LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Ray Davis showed why the Kentucky staff has been raving about his versatile skillset ever since he joined the Wildcats in the transfer portal this winter.

The senior running back caught three passes for 97 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 72 yards and a score to fuel Kentucky's 35-3 win over Akron on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

Davis had three explosive plays on the night, including a 39-yard catch and run on the first play of the game, a 58-yard touchdown catch on a broken play kept alive by UK quarterback Devin Leary, and a 55-yard touchdown run to help put the game away in the fourth quarter.

“You know (UK offensive coordinator) Liam Cohen believed in me to be a pass-catcher in the backfield, our running back coach just gave me the ability to be multi-dimensional," Davis said. "... I think you know, I wouldn’t be here if they didn’t know the type of player I was. I think they knew I could catch, they knew I could do some big things out in the backfield."

When asked if Davis was even better than some may have expected after transferring from Vanderbilt, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said, "He's good. He's playing well, and that was a heckuva play by Devin and by him on the broken play.

"Sometimes you have to do that. It certainly happens against us sometimes. Plays get off-schedule, and you have to create, and you gotta have some guys that just have some instincts. Those two made a great play on that."

Leary also had a solid game for 3-0 Kentucky, completing 16 of 26 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns despite being under more pressure than expected, but the Cats' showing on that side of the ball was uneven and often sloppy for the third straight week to open the season.

"Offensively, a lot of frustration again," Stoops said. "It's a broken record, but you can't have it. Can't have (bad) snaps. Can't have holds (wiping out a touchdown). Can't fumble going in (for a score). You have a chance to easily put up 42-49 points, and nobody would be as mad or frustrated, I should say.

"There's things that there's really no excuse for. We gotta get better."

Defensively, it was a different story for the Cats. Akron (1-2) managed only a third-quarter field goal by Noah Perez and finished with just 239 yards of total offense.

"Appreciate the way the defense played the entire night," Stoops said. "... One of the more complete games we've played, defensively."

Kentucky had seven tackles for loss, five sacks, and six pass break-ups on the night. Junior linebacker Trevin Wallace had another strong game with five tackles and two sacks.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

A broken play turned into a game-breaker for Kentucky. After cutting the lead to 14-3 in the third quarter, Akron appeared to have UK quarterback Devin Leary sacked for a big loss. A pair of defenders prepared to wrap him up and take him to the turf, but somehow Leary managed to get the ball to Ray Davis, who cut back against the grain and found nothing but open turf between him and the end zone. That made it 21-3, and the Cats never looked back.

GAME BALL:

Ray Davis, Kentucky - The transfer running back was a big play waiting to happen on this night with 169 of UK's 450 total yards and two touchdowns. His 55-yard run and 58-yard reception were both career-longs. He averaged 16.9 yards per touch on seven carries and three receptions.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Touchdown of his Kentucky career for transfer running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, who had 58 yards rushing on seven carries.

6 for 15 - Kentucky's third-down defensive conversion rate after allowing greater than 50% to the first two opponents this season.

9.2 - Yards per play by the Cats.

49 - Total plays run by UK, a season-low.

113 - Yards receiving for Kentucky tight ends Jordan Dingle and Josh Kattus on six receptions.

1911 - The last time UK began three straight seasons with a 3-0 record.

QUOTABLE:

"We're not playing to our standard... We've got some expectations that aren't being met at certain positions." -- UK head coach Mark Stoops on the Wildcats' offense

UP NEXT:

Kentucky opens SEC play next week at Vanderbilt. The Commodores (2-2) lost 40-37 on Saturday at UNLV. Kickoff next week in Nashville is slated for Noon ET.