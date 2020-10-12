CatsIllustrated - Davion Mintz brings experience, versatility to Kentucky

Adding a graduate transfer to the roster has paid nice dividends for Kentucky in each of the last two seasons as Reid Travis and Nate Sestina gave the Wildcats' perennially young roster some added experience and maturity.

Davion Mintz is hoping to have that same impact in 2020-21.

"I've been a guy that's been in a similar environment," said Mintz, a 6-foot-3 guard who played the last three years for a Top 25 program in Creighton. "I know that BBN is a little different. It's huge out here. It's a religion, as they say...

"But for me, I've been a guy that's played in big games, played against top-ranked teams. I've been through hundreds of college practices, hundreds of games, so I'm looking forward to bringing this team everything that I've been through."

Mintz averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a junior at Creighton. He was a solid 3-point shooter at 35% and was 72% at the free-throw line. Two of his better games of the season came against ranked opponents in Marquette (21) and Villanova (19).

He may have been in line to be one of the Blue Jays' stars this season, but the opportunity to join the storied UK basketball program was too good to pass up. That means he may be just one of many potential stars now.

Mintz was used to being around an elite player from time to time at Creighton but not to the extent that he sees now in Lexington. UK head coach John Calipari just signed another top-ranked recruiting class for this season that includes three five-star players and a trio of four-star prospects.

"That took me a few years to see (develop at Creighton)," he said. "But I'm seeing that talent immediately here as freshmen... It's definitely a special group. Guys are definitely backing up what their resumes said. It's just very exciting."

Like the graduate transfers who came before him in Lexington, it's hard for Mintz not to feel like the "old man" at times. The new crop of Wildcats turn to him for advice, and he's embracing the role.

"I think my job is going to be so much easier because this group we have here is so receptive to everything," he said. "They’re always looking forward to advice. They don’t look at it as if I’m trying to tell them what to do. They’re like, ‘Let me listen to this guy, he’s seen it.’ Although I do bring a lot of experience, it means nothing if guys aren’t willing to hear it. That’s what’s special about this group. Everyone is willing to listen. Everyone is just trying to learn and be their best self."

And what is Mintz's version of his own best self?

"I think with me it’s just versatility," he said. "I can do whatever is asked of me on the court. I’ve really adopted a mature state to my game, especially sitting out this past year. I feel like I’ve added a different pace into my game to where we can play fast and really slow things down. I think I’ll let my game speak for itself when it’s time to play.”

The Gastonia, N.C., native is eager to do that for Calipari, who has already made a huge impression on him in practice.

"He’s super energetic and things change like really quick. He’s always thinking and he loves the game," Mintz said of his new coach, who he deemed "a legend."

"He’s definitely fun to play for. I mean, I look forward to going to practice every day. Practice is at 3 today, and I’m excited. I can’t stop thinking about it. And that’s serious. I mean, it is very challenging, it’s hard, but it’s a fun culture. It’s a fun place to be every day."



