CatsIllustrated - David Wohlabaugh Q&A

Kentucky mid-year enrollees met with UK media for the first time via Zoom on Thursday shortly after the basketball team was eliminated from the SEC Tournament.

Here are excerpts from what freshman offensive lineman David Wohlabaugh had to say in Q&A format.

Q: Why Kentucky? What brought you here?

Wohlabaugh: One of the main things I say all the time is I've always wanted to play in the SEC. Since when I was younger it's been a dream of mine and this is the most northern SEC school so it was definitely a big thing for me when I first came on a visit here. And then when I visited here it just felt like home so it was a pretty easy decision for me to come here.

Q: We were told to ask about the hair. What's the deal with the flow?

Wohlabaugh: Yeah, a lot of people asked me about it. I would say my parents are asking about it weekly, asking me when I'm going to get it cut and stuff like that all the time. I don't know, honestly. I'm just going to keep it going until one day I'm done with it. But you know, I was downstairs with Jager in the locker room before, trying it on with the helmet. And all I can say is the hair looked real nice in the helmet.

Q: How has the transition been? I'm sure it's a little different considering all the COVID stuff.

Wohlabaugh: It's definitely been different for sure. It's different than what I imagined it, but I've loved the transition so far. It's hard waking up in the mornings for workouts, but me and Jager just keep going, keep working through all the stuff and just trying to do the best I can every day.

Q: You've also got to learn a new offense. What's that been like with Coach Wolford?

Wohlabaugh: I love him. He's a great coach. He's definitely a different personality for sure, but with the new offense that everyone's learning at the same time, if anyone has questions it's not like all the people new coming in don't know and the older people do. We're all learning it at the same time as one big group, which is great I think.

Q: In the recruiting trail he likes to talk about the food he's making. Does he send you pictures?

Wohlabaugh: He personally has not sent me any pictures of the food but he has talked about food at the meeting room before.

Q: Having a father who played in the NFL isn't a bad person to learn from. What kind of advice has been imparted there?

Wohlabaugh: He's definitely given me a lot of advice, you know, all of high school I'd go watch film with my high school team and right after workouts I'd go back home and watch film with him. He would go into great detail on like things I could do better for sure. So he was always critiquing me, trying to make me the best player I could be so that's something I'm really thankful for honestly.

Q: I was told to ask you about Rocket League?

Wohlabaugh: Yeah, that's a video game I play a lot (laughing). So Jager would say I'm pretty loud when I play. I'm pretty competitive. I like to play it a lot. That's what I do most of the time when I'm just back at the dorms chilling.

Q: Do you have a nickname from high school?

Wohlabaugh: So in high school my hockey coach would call me Wally and that stuck with me in high school for hockey. As Coach Wolford got here he calls me Wally here and there, so it's nothing new for me, it's the same nickname pretty much.

Q: What position were you in hockey?

Wohlabaugh: I played defense.

Q: How's it helping? Has it translated a lot to the football field?

Wohlabaugh: Honestly I think some things transition really well. For example in hockey you have to have really fast feet and really good feet so I think that really helped me with my footwork on the o-line.