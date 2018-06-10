The Kroger Field turf felt like a hot plate Saturday but that didn't stop prospects from competing and many turned the heat up on their recruitments.

A pair of in-state 2020 prospects from Ballard High in Louisville earned offers from Vince Marrow, a talented group of South Florida impressed, and the quarterback prospects were very impressive.

2020 Ballard corner back Josh Minkins Jr., a Louisville legacy earned an offer with a solid showing in one on ones and his teammate 2020 RB Markeice Warner ran two sub 4.4 forty-yard dashes to earn an offer as well.

Minkins is six-foot-two and a solid 170 pounds. He won two reps against six-foot-five(ish) Piper (FL) three-star wide receiver Kingsley Grissett and I overheard Vince Marrow tell Minkins' trainer Chris Vaughn, "I'm about to offer the Minkins kid."

That came to fruition as Marrow invited Minkins and Warner into his offer and extended a football scholarship to both of them. Warner is a Louisville transplant via Detroit and will be the focal point of Ballard's offense this season. He also earned offers from Kent State and Howard on the strength of his blazing forty times.

Kent State had a few coaches on staff and once Kentucky pulled the trigger the Flashes followed suit. Howard got wind of Warner's 40-time via twitter and extend Warner an offer. Walker Parks was in attendance but didn't camp. His father David, a former UK offensive line standout joked that as soon as Walker reported that Clemson offered, offensive line coach John Schlarman called him to make sure the family was still, "focused on Big Blue Nation."

While the Clemson offer is cause for concern to the UK staff and fans alike, the vibe I got was that UK still sits in a very good spot for the 2020 3-star offensive tackle. That being said, Clemson is a threat and Parks plans to camp at Notre Dame on June 23rd. If the Irish offer, they too would be a serious threat to Kentucky.

2020 Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen was in attendance and did camp. He looked good and got a lot of coaching from the staff. He already holds a Kentucky offer and has been hot recently picking up offers from Michigan, Maryland, and Cincinnati since I last saw him at the Columbus Three Stripe Camp. He told me in Columbus that the reason he was camping at UK was to prove that he has been developing well and also to get a feel for how the staff would coach him. It appeared to me that he has progressed, the coaches seemed pleased, and he got to feel out the staff's coaching style. Kentucky is very much still in the mix for Allen even though he has picked up a few new offers.

Other instate players who caught my eye were 2020 Taylor County cornerback Tre Goodin and 2021 Trinity linebacker Charlie Ely. Goodin has grown two inches since last year and now stands 5-foot-10, he ran a 4.45 forty-yard dash and was velcro in coverage.

Ely, a 2021 linebacker who appears to have locked down the inside linebacker job for the 'Rocks, picked off a few passes in one on ones and looks to be about 6-foot-2 and 215-pounds. He's definitely one to watch in the future.

Florida Fire 7on7 coach Delaine Powell and Piper head coach David Coleman brought a talented group of prospects up from Sunset, headlined by 2019 three-star receiver Kingsley Grissett, 2020 edge Claude Larkins, and 2019 defensive back Cecil Powell.

Grissett is a legit 6-foot-5 receiver who the coaching staff consistently lined up against the top defensive backs, where he faired well most of the time. I think he ends up getting an offer an offer from Kentucky soon.

Cecil Powell did very will in one on ones and he ran a 4.41 forty-yard-dash. He plays safety for Piper but he did well in one on ones and looked physical in press coverage. I would put him on offer watch as well.

Claude Larkins was a problem rushing off the edge and picked up an offer from Kent State. I could see Kentucky following suit and offering the 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge defender.

Another Florida prospect who impressed was 2020 OT Jeremiah Mawali from Boynton Beach. He showed a lot of athleticism and won most of his reps that I saw. He already holds an offer from Louisville and put himself firmly on Kentucky's radar today.

The quarterback competition was very impressive with Beau Allen out there but the gunslinger who really caught my eye, again, was 6-foot-2, 180-pound 2021 Father Ryan (Nashville, Tennessee) QB DC Tabscott. Tabscott looked stellar at the Charlotte Rivals Camp and duplicated that performance today in camp. He has a smooth over the top delivery that produces tight spirals that he can put on a rope or lob over defenders with touch. He still has some work to do as a few of his throws get away from him at times but when he flashes he looks like a major P5 prospect.

Another signal caller who was impressive was 2020 Scottsdale, Arizona prospect Tyler Beverett who stands 6-foot-2, weighs 200 pounds, and holds an offer from Indiana. I'm not sure how high Kentucky is but he has a smooth delivery, good accuracy, and can put some mustard on his throws. Catsillustrated will have you covered for all the news from this week's slate of prospect camps so stay tuned and also make sure to check out Justin Rowland's update here as a cross reference for today's camp news.