Daughtry Richardson: "Kentucky definitely stands a good chance"
We don't know where Miami Central offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson will end up, but we know two things.He's going to make a decision soon, and Kentucky wants him badly.Richardson will announce ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news