CatsIllustrated - Daughtry Richardson instantly becomes a top UK target

Daughtry Richardson was one of several offensive linemen to receive an offer from Kentucky on Thursday, the day that Eric Wolford was announced as the Cats' new offensive line coach.

Wolford had already offered the 6'5, 275-pound lineman from Miami (Fla.) Edison when he was an assistant coach at South Carolina, and Daughtry has other offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

"So when I found out Coach Wolf got the job at Kentucky I was surprised because he was just there at South Carolina," Daughtry told Cats Illustrated. "So I texted him and said, 'Congratulations, how do you feel?' And he said he feels good. I asked if I could call him and he said sure, and as we were talking I was asking if he was good again. He said everything's okay and then he said he wanted to offer me to play at Kentucky. He said, 'I believe in you. I want to take you with me.'"

Daughtry said his relationship with Wolford is important because interpersonal bonds are defining the early stage of his recruitment. That's especially true with players unable to visit schools in most instances.

"To me that's what it's about. The relationships with the coaches. I'm trying to build those so I can trust them and believe in them," he said.

He said Wolford and coaches at Arizona State have done the best job of building relationships with him early, so that's working in Kentucky's favor.

"Coach Wolf is a straightforward guy. He's going to keep it real with you no matter what. He will tell you about your flaws. He'll tell you right and wrong, basically just get you prepared for the future. He's a straightforward guy who always tells you the truth."

Beyond a strong relationship with his recruiting coach -- and of course Wolford would also be Daughtry's position coach at UK -- the 2022 prospect is looking for "a family, and to graduate from a good educational program."

Daughtry is being recruited exclusively as an offensive tackle.

"I would say my athleticism, being able to climb up to the second level faster than most guys, my bend, being long and lengthy, and my strength are some of the best things about me," he said.