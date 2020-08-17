CatsIllustrated - Dates assigned for Cats' 10-game SEC schedule

After releasing the opening week games for each team in the SEC earlier on Monday afternoon, the league announced dates for the rest of the reconfigured 10-game schedule in the evening.

Kentucky's full 10-game slate features:

Week 1: at Auburn (Sept. 26)

Week 2: Ole Miss (Oct. 3)

Week 3: Mississippi State (Oct. 10)

Week 4: at Tennessee (Oct. 17)

Week 5: Georgia (Oct. 24 - First open date for other SEC teams)

Week 6: at Missouri (Oct. 31 - Second open date for other SEC teams)

Week 7: OPEN DATE (Nov. 7 - Third open date for other SEC teams)

Week 8: Vanderbilt (Nov. 14)

Week 9: at Alabama (Nov. 21)

Week 10: at Florida (Nov. 28)

Week 11: South Carolina (Dec. 5)

"No matter what the order was, it was going to be a real challenge," UK head coach Mark Stoops told the UK Sports Network. "I feel like our team has prepared exceptionally hard, and we'll be up for the challenge. We're excited to get going."

Some notable tidbits...

* Kentucky will face teams ranked No. 3 (Alabama), No. 4 (Georgia), No. 8 (Florida) and No. 11 (Auburn) in the preseason coaches' Top 25 poll.

* Two of the first three games for UK will come against teams with new head coaches in Ole Miss (Lane Kiffin) and Mississippi State (Mike Leach).

* Kentucky will face Georgia with the Bulldogs coming off a matchup with Alabama.

* The UK-Tennessee game will fall between rivalry games Georgia and Alabama for the Volunteers.

* The Cats will play Alabama with the Crimson Tide coming off a matchup with West rival LSU and before Nick Saban's squad faces arch-rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

* UK will play a November game at Florida for the first time since 1991. When the SEC expanded in 1992, the Gators were moved from their traditional spot on the back end of the schedule to the front portion.

* The Cats will not face an opponent that is coming off an open date.

According to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, the southeast has to continue to make progress in the fight against COVID-19 in order to start the season on time and continue playing to completion. The schedule has been built with an additional open date on Dec. 12 in the event the games get pushed back.



