Fans can circle a date for the Bluegrass State's basketball rivalry game.

Kentucky and Louisville will play on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Rupp Arena this season. A tip-off time will be set at a later date. CBS is slated to broadcast the game nationally.

The date is a departure from some of the recent games in the series that conflicted with either the extended Christmas or New Year's Eve holidays.

College football bowl games could still enter the picture, but both the Wildcats and the Cardinals would need to exceed preseason predictions to create a scheduling conflict. Bowl games on that date are the CFP's Fiesta and Chick-fil-A bowls, the Cotton Bowl, and the Camping World Bowl (no SEC tie-in but one ACC slot).

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Louisville 36-16. The Cats have won 10 of the last 12 meetings since John Calipari became the UK head coach. They are 1-0 versus the Cards since Chris Mack took over at UofL, winning last year's game 71-58 at the KFC Yum! Center.



