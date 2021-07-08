Dare Rosenthal transfers to Kentucky

Even before the last couple of weeks, Kentucky's football program had made good use of the NCAA's transfer portal this offseason.

Now it's safe to say the Wildcats have used the portal as effectively as any other program in the nation.

LSU offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal entered the portal not long ago, and Cats Illustrated was first to report that Kentucky was the leading option. It's official as of Thursday. Sources tell CI the 6-foot-7, 327-pound tackle is now officially a Wildcat.

The former four-star prospect will join a UK offensive line that already features one of the nation's top tackles in the form of Darian Kinnard, positioning the Cats' "Big Blue Wall" to once again be one of the top units in the country.

Rosenthal, a junior, redshirted at LSU in 2018 and played as a reserve and part-time starter in 2019. He was the Tigers' starter at left tackle in 2020.

Since the NCAA allowed student-athletes to make a one-time transfer with immediate eligibility, UK has added wide receivers Wan'Dale Robinson (Nebraska) and Tre'Von Morgan (Michigan State), quarterback Will Levis (Penn State), defensive lineman Justice Dingle (Georgia Tech), and linebackers Luke Fulton (Michigan State) and Jacquez Jones (Ole Miss) to the roster.

