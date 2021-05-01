CatsIllustrated - Dallas Cowboys draft UK's Quinton Bohanna

Big D has a Big Blue flavor in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys, who selected Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round on Friday, have picked Wildcats nose tackle Quinton Bohanna in the sixth round on Saturday with the 197th overall pick.

Bohanna, a 6-foot-4, 327-pound senior, was a key cog for a unit that ranked No. 4 in the SEC last season in total defense. As a 3-4 nose tackle, he was credited by the staff for being the point man on the stingy defense.

He played in 45 career games with UK, including 33 starts. He totaled 59 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, four pass break-ups, and a forced fumble.

The Cordova, Tenn., native was second-team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus as a senior despite missing three games due to injury.



