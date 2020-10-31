Daimion Collins coming to Kentucky
Somebody get John Caliapri an airline ticket to Las Vegas. The Kentucky coach is on fire right now. With the commitment of Daimion Collins on Saturday, the Wildcats notched their third commitment i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news