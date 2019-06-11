News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 18:55:55 -0500') }} football Edit

D'Eryk Jackson breaks down his commitment to Kentucky

Vrckpe7sviwolybyjt8k
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

If you follow along at Cats Illustrated on a regular basis you knew that Dexter (Ga.) West Laurens inside linebacker D'Eryk Jackson was the top player at his position on Kentucky's board from the C...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}