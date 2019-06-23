News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-23 20:13:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Cummings picks the Cats

Ckpfun3zdrqvymfarokn
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Louisville (Ky.) Male wide receiver Izayah Cummings became the latest member of Kentucky's 2020 recruiting class this weekend when he selected the Wildcats and turned down a host of other opportuni...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}