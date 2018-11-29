Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-29 09:42:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Countdown to Signing Day: UK's improved in-state recruiting fortunes

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

As part of a new "Countdown to Signing Day" series, Cats Illustrated will be exploring some of the trends, themes and questions that have lingered over UK football recruiting for the past year.In t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}