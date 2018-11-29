Countdown to Signing Day: UK's improved in-state recruiting fortunes
As part of a new "Countdown to Signing Day" series, Cats Illustrated will be exploring some of the trends, themes and questions that have lingered over UK football recruiting for the past year.In t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news