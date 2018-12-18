Countdown to Signing Day: Less Ohio and Florida, more Kentucky and Georgia
During the Mark Stoops era recruiting has been a big topic of conversation. Recruiting success, recruiting strategy, decommitments - we talk about it year round.Everyone who has followed it knows t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news