For months it has been widely known that Kentucky would like to take two running backs in the Class of 2019, because not only will the program lose Sihiem King after the season but it's very possible that Benny Snell could forego his final season of eligibility.

That would leave Kentucky with four scholarship running backs as it stands today: A.J. Rose, Kavosiey Smoke, Chris Rodriguez and, finally, Travis Tisdale, who hasn't yet signed with the Wildcats but is solidly committed.

Kentucky could probably make that work, but a fifth scholarship back, especially when none of the other four are "game proven", makes sense.

The question has been who that fifth back, and second in the 2019 class, will be. The answer isn't clear, but we are learning more.

