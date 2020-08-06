Could OL Lockette continue Cats' strong center tradition?
Kentucky has had an enviable situation at center over the last eight years and that's putting it mildly.
Jon Toth was one of the SEC's top centers and he was followed almost immediately by former four-star prospect Drake Jackson, who has developed into an NFL Draft prospect and one of the nation's top interior linemen.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news