Cornerback Kevis Thomas discusses spring recruiting travel
Three-star Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes cornerback Kevis Thomas was supposed to take an unofficial visit to Kentucky over the weekend for the Wildcats' big junior day event but the 6'2, 180-pound defensi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news