Corey Evans talks UK recruiting after Hoophall
The biggest winter high school event of the season concluded on Monday, and it seems that recruiting has stirred somewhat from its hibernation. Just before and/or during the event announcements wer...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news