News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 20:30:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Corey Evans talks about Devin Askew

Devin Askew and Rivals' Krysten Peek
Devin Askew and Rivals' Krysten Peek (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

The past few weeks have been a perfect circle for Kentucky and Devin Askew.Earlier in the month, Askew was on top of the potential list of possible point guards to commit to the Wildcats despite hi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}