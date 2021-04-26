CatsIllustrated - Conner Long to join UK football program

Over the weekend Kentucky picked up a commitment from a preferred walk-on from Michigan who will join Mark Stoops' program for the 2021 season.

Conner Long is a 6'3, 210-pound athlete from East Lansing, Mich., who went through the process of evaluation and relationship-building that led to a spot on the Cats' roster for 2021.

"I was able to get connected with Coach Clink and he said he loved my film. I got in contact with the OLB coach and we had some great talks. And they made me feel most at home," Long told Cats Illustrated after announcing his collegiate plans on social media.

And what kind of player is Kentucky getting in Long?

"I'm the fastest person on the field regardless of position. I use my size and length to my advantage and I play with a motor every play. I think being in the SEC is going to be much needed," he said.

Long has been in regular contact with a current Wildcat from his home state.



"Earnest Sanders is probably the guy I've been in contact with the most. He's a great guy and very talented," Long said.

East Lansing missed two of its scheduled games in 2020 because of COVID but Long led the conference in tackles (65) and sacks (10), also recovering three fumbles on the year.