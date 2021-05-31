Connecticut defensive lineman will work out at UK
While Kentucky's recruiting class has started to come together in a significant way one part of the team that hasn't been much addressed is the defensive line.The upcoming summer camp schedule in L...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news