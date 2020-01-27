COMMITMENT: UK picks up first 2021 pledge
Kentucky has its first commitment from the Class of 2021 and it's an excellent fit on a number of levels.Because Kentucky only signed one linebacker from the 2020 class, D'Eryk Jackson, the positio...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news