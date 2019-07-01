News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 21:21:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment: Rivals100 defensive end Samuel Anaele to UK

Yr2ufdixt1dpwvszqf4f
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

In one of the biggest developments of the Class of 2020 recruiting cycle, Kentucky has landed its second Rivals100 defensive line commitment.This time the commitment comes from Samuel Anaele, a fou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}