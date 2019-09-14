In one of the biggest recruiting victories for John Calipari and his staff in years, No. 2 prospect Terrence Clarke from the 2021 class has committed to Kentucky.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Clarke has decided to reclassify to the 2020 class, thus becoming UK's fourth commitment in a class that includes five-star guard BJ Boston and four-star forwards Cam'Ron Fletcher and Lance Ware.

Clarke is a 6-foot-6, 175-pound shooting guard from Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy.

He received nearly three dozen offers over the course of his recruitment, which was still young before his Saturday commitment.

Duke, Memphis, and Kansas are among those that had offered Clarke before his commitment to Kentucky.

Here's what Rivals.com's Corey Evans told Cats Illustrated about Clarke's choice:

"Terrence Clarke is a ginormous pickup for Kentucky. He is now the face of the top ranked class in America and for good reason. A 6-foot-6 smooth and fluid wing that can play many spots in the backcourt and on both ends, there is a lot to like about what he already is and also what he can become. He’s currently the likely go-to scorer for Kentucky next year season thanks to his reclassification," Evans said.

"Thanks to his commitment, UK currently sits with four top-50 commitments and it’s not even the fall yet. Scary proposition for everyone else. How they go about securing a paint producer and primary facilitator will now be what is worth monitoring as the early signing period approaches."

