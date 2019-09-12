John Calipari is cleaning up in the early period.

Kentucky landed its third commitment from a Class of 2020 basketball prospect on Thursday when four-star power forward Lance Ware of Camden (N.J.) Big Picture Learning Academy announced for the Wildcats.

Ware had narrowed his options to Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, and Providence.

Ranked the No. 31 prospect in the class, Ware has seen his stock rise in recent weeks. Rivals.com's Eric Bossi said recently that he anticipated, based on many conversations, that Ware's stock would be exploding.

But Ware made the decision to announce an early choice. That it's Kentucky does not come as a surprise.

Ware is Kentucky's third commitment from the Class of 2020 five-star guard B.J. Boston and four-star forward Cam'Ron Fletcher on the Cats' pledge list.

Kentucky is also the smart money favorite, according to recruiting analysts, to land Terrence Clarke, the No. 2 player in the 2021 class, who announces his decision on Saturday.





