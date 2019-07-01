In a decision that was widely expected with the question being more about timing than outcome, Kalil Branham committed to Kentucky on Monday.

In so doing, he gives the Wildcats a fourth wide receiver commitment from the Class of 2020.

UK's previous wide receiver commitments came from Louisville's Izayah Cummings and Jordan Watkins as well as Flint, Mich., standout Earnest Sanders.

Branham, a former Michigan commit who doubles as a football and track star, decommitted from the Wolverines shortly after taking an unofficial visit to Kentucky in the spring. He followed that trip up with an official visit to Lexington and since that time the Cats have been the perceived front runners.

Vince Marrow has served as Kentucky's lead recruiter for Branham, who is ranked the No. 17 prospect in Ohio and the No. 82 receiver nationally according to Rivals.com.

UK's class is ranked No. 25 in the nation according to Rivals.com.