Kentucky is not-so-quietly putting together the best defensive line class in its program's history.

The Wildcats have had commitments from five-star defensive tackle Justin Rogers, the top-ranked player in Michigan, as well as four-star Rivals250 defensive end Samuel Anaele of South Florida.

On Tuesday, Kentucky landed a commitment from four-star Dickson County (Tenn.) defensive end Tre'Vonn Rybka, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect who turned down finalists Tennessee, Oregon and Oklahoma in order to pledge to the 'Cats.

Rybka's recruitment was thought to be a race between Kentucky and Tennessee because he had not visited his other two finalists at the time of his commitment.

Should he opt to continue taking visits even as a committed 'Cat, Rybka would have those visits at his disposal. But Kentucky seems to stand a good chance to keep Rybka on board, because he has visited Lexington several times in the past and has rated Kentucky highly on his list for quite some time.

Rybka is Kentucky's second commitment in the last two days. On Monday, Kentucky landed a commitment from three-star Detroit, Mich., offensive tackle Deondre Buford.

As a four-star (5.8 Rivals Rating) prospect, Rybka nets Kentucky's class 105 points in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings and the Wildcats' class now ranks No. 22.