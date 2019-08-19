Kentucky landed a commitment from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King offensive tackle Deondre Buford on Monday, which means the Wildcats' 2020 class is one pledge closer to a finished product.

Buford announced his decision for Kentucky on social media this afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect is rated three stars (5.6 Rivals Rating) by Rivals.com. He is ranked the No. 20 player in Michigan and the No. 70 tackle in the country by the network.

Buford is Kentucky's third offensive line commitment in the 2020 class, joining four star Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy tackle John Young and three-star Phenix City (Ala.) Central guard/tackle Joshua Jones.

Steven Clinkscale has served as Buford's lead recruiter for the Wildcats. He has now been responsible for landing four commitments in the 2020 class. Clinkscale was also Kentucky's lead recruiter with five-star defensive lineman Justin Rogers, four-star defensive lineman Samuel Anaele and three-star receiver Earnest Sanders.